Le'Meke Brockington Injury: Waived with injury settlement

Brockington (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Falcons on Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The wide receiver reverted to injured reserve last Wednesday after clearing waivers. Now that he's reached an injury settlement with Atlanta, Brockington will have a chance to play in 2026 if he can find another opportunity. The Minnesota product initially signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May.