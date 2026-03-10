Leo Chenal headshot

Leo Chenal News: Lands in Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Chenal agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract with the Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Chenal always played a consistent role during his three years with the Chiefs, but he never surpassed 439 defensive snaps in a season. When he's on the field, he's quite dependable, stacking up 193 tackles and 6.0 sacks over 48 games through the last two seasons. With Bobby Wagner likely holding onto an every-down role, Chenal will need to battle for reps behind the likes of Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Frankie Luvu.

