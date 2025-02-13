Leo Chenal News: Plays in all 17 games again in 2024

Chenal finished the 2024 season with 60 tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games.

Selected in the third round of the 2022 Draft, Chenal has appeared in all 17 games each of his first three seasons, but his 14 starts in 2024 marked a new career best. He played 41 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps and 68 percent of the downs on special teams. Chenal mainly served as an early-down thumper at linebacker alongside Nick Bolton. Chenal is scheduled to head into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.