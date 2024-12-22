Leonard Floyd Injury: Questionable to return
Floyd (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd went down with a shoulder injury in the first half of the contest. Whether the 32-year-old defensive end returns is unknown, but he may be held out at least until the half. Yetur Gross-Matos will now likely fill in at defensive line for the veteran starter.
