Leonard Floyd News: Going to Atlanta
Floyd is slated to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Floyd, who was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, quickly finds a new home with Atlanta, a team in dire need of a boost in the pass rush. The veteran edge rusher, who has tallied 8.5 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons, joins the Falcons as an immediate starter for the team.
