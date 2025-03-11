Fantasy Football
Leonard Floyd headshot

Leonard Floyd News: Going to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Floyd is slated to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Floyd, who was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, quickly finds a new home with Atlanta, a team in dire need of a boost in the pass rush. The veteran edge rusher, who has tallied 8.5 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons, joins the Falcons as an immediate starter for the team.

