Leonard Floyd News: Posts 1.5 sacks in Week 11 loss

Floyd tallied three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in a loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Floyd split a sack with Nick Bosa on Seattle's first offensive series and added a solo sack on the Seahawks' final drive late in the fourth quarter. It was the first time this season that the veteran pass rusher has gotten to the quarterback more than once in a game. On the campaign, Floyd has tallied 28 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, a defensed pass and a forced fumble over 10 games.