Leonard Floyd News: Sacks Williams twice in Week 14

Floyd registered 2.0 sacks in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears.

Floyd has logged 2.0 sacks in two of the 49ers' last three games. Both of his sacks on Caleb Williams came in the first half of Sunday's game and combined for an 11-yard loss. Floyd has registered 5.5 sacks in the five games since the 49ers' Week 9 bye, and on the season he's registered 36 tackles (20 solo), including 8.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.