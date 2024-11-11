Leonard Fournette News: Will work out for Bengals
Fournette is working out for the Bengals on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Cincinnati acquired Khalil Herbert last week with Zach Moss (neck) facing an extended absence, but it appears they are considering adding another RB to the backfield mix behind Chase Brown. Fournette saw action in only two regular-season games last season, gaining 40 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Bills.
Leonard Fournette
Free Agent
