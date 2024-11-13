Leonard Williams Injury: Misses practice Wednesday
Williams (foot) was a non-participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Williams opened the week as a DNP following Seattle's bye week in Week 10. The defensive end has been known to get a veteran rest day from time to time, so Thursday's practice report will provide a great amount of clarity on his chances to play Sunday versus the 49ers.
