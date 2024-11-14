Fantasy Football
Leonard Williams Injury: Upgrades to limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Williams (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Williams sat out practice Wednesday but was able to return to the field one day later. Seattle was on bye last week, so it's not clear when the veteran defensive end picked up the foot issue, which appears to be a new injury. Williams missed a game earlier in the campaign due to an injury to his ribs.

Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
