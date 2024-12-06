Leonard Williams News: Cleared for Week 14
Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Williams sat out of the Seahawks' first two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but it appears the veteran defensive lineman will be available for Sunday's game. Williams has logged 10 tackles (six solo) and 4.5 sacks over his last two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now