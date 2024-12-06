Fantasy Football
Leonard Williams headshot

Leonard Williams News: Cleared for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:22pm

Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Williams sat out of the Seahawks' first two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but it appears the veteran defensive lineman will be available for Sunday's game. Williams has logged 10 tackles (six solo) and 4.5 sacks over his last two games.

Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
