Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Leonard Williams headshot

Leonard Williams News: Good to go vs. Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Williams logged consecutive DNPs to start the week due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and will be able to play Sunday. Williams has logged 31 tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 10 regular-season games.

Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now