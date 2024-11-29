Leonard Williams News: Good to go vs. Jets

Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Williams logged consecutive DNPs to start the week due to a foot injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and will be able to play Sunday. Williams has logged 31 tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 10 regular-season games.