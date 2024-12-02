Leonard Williams News: Massive game versus former team

Williams recorded four tackles (three solo), 2.0 sacks and a pick-six in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Williams dropped into coverage and picked off Aaron Rodgers on a slant pass intended for Garrett Wilson in the second quarter, and he wasn't touched as he went 92 yards for the touchdown. This was Williams' first interception since the 2017 season. The former Jet now has 7.0 sacks -- his highest total since 2020 -- through 11 games.