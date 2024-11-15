Fantasy Football
Leonard Williams headshot

Leonard Williams News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Williams (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Williams upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday, suggesting that he's moved past his foot issue enough to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran defensive lineman has recorded 21 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, across eight appearances this season. He's expected to serve as one of Seattle's top defensive ends in Week 11.

Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
