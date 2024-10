Williams recorded three total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Falcons.

Williams was able to get to Kirk Cousins in the second quarter, raising his season-long sack total to 2.5. The defensive lineman has now compiled 14 total tackles (eight solo), including the aforementioned 2.5 sacks, over six games in 2024.