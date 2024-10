Williams (ribs) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Williams missed the Seahawks' Week 4 loss to the Lions after sustaining a ribs injury the week prior, but following limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, the Pro-Bowl defensive lineman will suit up in Week 5. Expect Williams to start opposite Jarran Reed as part of Seattle's top defensive end duo.