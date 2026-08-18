LeQuint Allen Injury: Out for rest of camp with soft-tissue injury

The Jaguars announced that Allen sustained a soft-tissue injury Monday that will keep him out for the remainder of training camp, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The injury presumably puts Allen's status in doubt for the remaining two games of the preseason. Though Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are expected to carry the load on the ground for the Jaguars during the upcoming season, Allen projects to hold an important role as the preferred back on passing downs. Ameer Abdullah could serve as a change-of-pace option instead if Allen's absence extends into the regular season.