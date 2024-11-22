Leroy Watson Injury: Officially ruled out for Week 12

Watson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson will miss a second straight game due to a back injury that prevented him from practicing all week. He'll look to get back on the practice field ahead of the Titans' Week 13 clash against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 1. Nicholas Petit-Frere started at right tackle in Week 11 against the Vikings and will likely do so again for Week 12 in Watson's absence.