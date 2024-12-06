Fantasy Football
Leroy Watson headshot

Leroy Watson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Watson (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's mathcup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite back-to-back full practice sessions, there's a chance Watson is sidelined for the fourth consecutive game in Week 14 due to a back injury. If he's unable to play through the issue, Nicholas Petit-Frere will likely serve as Tennessee's top right tackle Sunday.

Leroy Watson
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
