Leroy Watson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Watson (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's mathcup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite back-to-back full practice sessions, there's a chance Watson is sidelined for the fourth consecutive game in Week 14 due to a back injury. If he's unable to play through the issue, Nicholas Petit-Frere will likely serve as Tennessee's top right tackle Sunday.