Leroy Watson headshot

Leroy Watson Injury: Sidelined in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:51pm

Watson (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson likely sustained a back injury in the Titans' Week 10 loss to the Chargers, as he was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss Sunday's matchup. John Ojukwu is expected to serve as Tennessee's top right tackle while Watson is sidelined in Week 11.

Leroy Watson
Tennessee Titans
