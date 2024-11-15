Leroy Watson Injury: Sidelined in Week 11

Watson (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson likely sustained a back injury in the Titans' Week 10 loss to the Chargers, as he was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss Sunday's matchup. John Ojukwu is expected to serve as Tennessee's top right tackle while Watson is sidelined in Week 11.