Leroy Watson Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Jacksonville

Watson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Despite logging consecutive full practices to end the week, Watson has not progressed in his recovery from his back injury enough to play Sunday. It'll be his fourth straight game that he'll be sidelined for, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Bengals. Nicholas Petit-Frere will continue to start at right tackle due to Watson's injury.