Leroy Watson headshot

Leroy Watson Injury: Won't play vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Watson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson was a DNP in practice all week, and as a result he will miss a third straight game due to a back injury. His next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8. Nicholas Petit-Frere will likely start at right tackle Sunday due to Watson's injury.

Leroy Watson
Tennessee Titans
