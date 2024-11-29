Leroy Watson Injury: Won't play vs. Washington

Watson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Watson was a DNP in practice all week, and as a result he will miss a third straight game due to a back injury. His next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 8. Nicholas Petit-Frere will likely start at right tackle Sunday due to Watson's injury.