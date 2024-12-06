Leroy Watson News: Past back injury
Watson (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Watson was sidelined for the Titans' last three games due to a back injury, but he appears to be on track to start at right tackle against the Jaguars on Sunday. If Watson does reclaim his starting spot, then Nicholas Petit-Frere would retreat to a reserve role on the Titans' offensive line.
