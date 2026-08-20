Levelle Bailey headshot

Levelle Bailey Injury: Cut with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Broncos waived Bailey (leg) with an injured designation Thursday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Once Bailey passes through waivers, he'll revert to the Broncos' injured-reserve list and either spend the 2026 campaign there or later be cut with an injury settlement after he sustained a broken leg in Denver's preseason opener last Friday.

Levelle Bailey
 Free Agent
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