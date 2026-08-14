Levelle Bailey Injury: Won't return Friday

Bailey (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday night's game against the Falcons, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bailey exited the contest in the second quarter with an ankle injury. It is unclear how severe the issue is, but even if Bailey could have returned to the contest, the coaching staff likely would not have allowed it. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be ready to play in next Friday's preseason game against the Packers.