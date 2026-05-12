Le'Veon Moss headshot

Le'Veon Moss Injury: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Dolphins placed Moss on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Moss' short NFL career has come to an end, as he'd had just joined the team as an undrafted free agent last month. He spent his collegiate career at Texas A&M, carrying the ball 321 times for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns across four seasons with the Aggies.

Le'Veon Moss
Miami Dolphins
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