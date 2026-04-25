Le'Veon Moss News: Headed to Miami

Moss is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Moss was a starter for two-and-a-half years at Texas A&M. He only managed to amass 345 offensive touches in his collegiate career due to injuries like a torn UCL in 2024 and a knee injury in October of 2025 that caused him to miss six games. When healthy, the 23-year-old's athletic frame and strong contact balance allow him to fully meet the physical demands of his position, particularly on the goal line (12 touchdowns on 16 carries over his last two seasons). If the Dolphins can alleviate his struggles as a pass blocker, Moss could eventually regularly see the field as a second option back, more suited to short-yardage situations and relief carries. This role would provide strong synergy with the fast and elusive De'Von Achane, and if the Dolphins can also develop first-round offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, the team's run game could become a catalyst for offensive success.