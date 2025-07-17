Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Levi Onwuzurike headshot

Levi Onwuzurike Injury: Placed on reserve/PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 4:34pm

Onwuzurike (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The designation means that the defensive tackle will miss the first four regular-season games. Onwuzurike earned a rotation spot last season, playing a career-high 594 defensive snaps and making 28 tackles (16 solo). The 2021 second-round pick signed a one-year, $5.5-million contract to remain with the Lions in March, and he should be in line to play a role again if he's able to return by Week 5.

Levi Onwuzurike
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now