Levi Onwuzurike Injury: Returns to practice in limited fashion

Onwuzurike (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

This is a step in the right direction for Onwuzurike, who didn't practice at all last week and didn't play against Green Bay on Thursday due to a hamstring issue. His participation level in practice the rest of this week should help clarify whether he'll be able to return to the field Sunday versus Buffalo. Myles Adams logged 40 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps in his first game with the team last week since both Onwuzurike and DJ Reader (shoulder) were unable to play.