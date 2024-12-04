Fantasy Football
Levi Onwuzurike Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 1:16pm

Onwuzurike (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Bears and was unable to practice throughout the week. With both Owunzurike and DJ Reader (shoulder) ruled out for Thursday night's divisional matchup, Myles Adams and Brodric Martin will likely see increased snaps with Detroit's first-team defense.

