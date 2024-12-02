Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Levi Onwuzurike headshot

Levi Onwuzurike Injury: Still nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Onwuzurike (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The fourth-year defensive lineman from Washington was unable to return to the Lions' Week 13 win over the Bears after sustaining a hamstring injury, so Monday's estimated DNP comes as no surprise. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday in order to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Packers.

Levi Onwuzurike
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now