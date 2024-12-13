Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Levi Onwuzurike headshot

Levi Onwuzurike News: Past hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 1:41pm

Onwuzurike (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

Onwuzurike didn't play in the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers after sustaining a hamstring injury the week prior. However, he upgraded from limited work Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice session Friday, indicating that he's now recovered from the issue. Expect Onwuzurike to play as one of the Lions' top rotational interior defensive linemen in Week 15.

Levi Onwuzurike
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now