Levi Wallace News: Let go by Denver
The Broncos waived Wallace on Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Wallace has been a healthy scratch for the Broncos' last two games. In the 13 games prior to Denver's Week 14 bye, Wallace logged 28 tackles (20 solo) and two pass defenses. Assuming he clears waivers, Wallace could opt to stick around with the Broncos on the practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.
Levi Wallace
Free Agent
