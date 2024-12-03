Levi Wallace News: Struggles in starting role

Wallace posted eight tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass in a 41-32 Week 13 win over the Browns on Monday.

Wallace started in place of Riley Moss (knee) and logged 86 percent of Denver's defensive snaps. While his tackle total tied for first on the Broncos, Wallace was frequently burned by Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy, who finished the game with a whopping 13 catches for 235 yards and a score. Wallace figures to move back to a reserve role in Week 14 if Moss is able to return.