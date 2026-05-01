Levi Wentz headshot

Levi Wentz News: Signs with Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Seattle signed Wentz as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Wentz began his collegiate career with Old Dominion before transferring to Kansas. As a senior with the Jayhawks, he tallied 16 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and is a former defensive back who plays with plenty of physicality. He may need some time to further develop as a wideout, making him a longshot to open the season on Seattle's NFL roster.

Levi Wentz
Seattle Seahawks
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