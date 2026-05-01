Levi Wentz News: Signs with Seahawks

Seattle signed Wentz as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Wentz began his collegiate career with Old Dominion before transferring to Kansas. As a senior with the Jayhawks, he tallied 16 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and is a former defensive back who plays with plenty of physicality. He may need some time to further develop as a wideout, making him a longshot to open the season on Seattle's NFL roster.