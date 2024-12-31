Fantasy Football
Lew Nichols News: No longer on Philly's practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Eagles cut Nichols from their practice squad Tuesday.

Nichols had just signed to Philadelphia's practice squad last Thursday, but he didn't stick around long. The second-year running back hasn't yet made his NFL debut after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Green Bay. Nichols is likely to seek an opportunity with a different organization.

