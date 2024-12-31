Lew Nichols News: No longer on Philly's practice squad
The Eagles cut Nichols from their practice squad Tuesday.
Nichols had just signed to Philadelphia's practice squad last Thursday, but he didn't stick around long. The second-year running back hasn't yet made his NFL debut after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Green Bay. Nichols is likely to seek an opportunity with a different organization.
Lew Nichols
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now