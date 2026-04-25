Lewis Bond headshot

Lewis Bond News: Picked by Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 2:36pm

The Texans selected Bond in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Bond (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) is likely a slot receiver to the Texans after a Boston College career where he provided quality underneath receiving production but little in the way of big plays. Bond's reliable hands could prove useful to the Texans. It just would probably require some injuries at receiver first.

Lewis Bond
Houston Texans
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