Liam Eichenberg Injury: Let go with failed physical
The Dolphins released Eichenberg (knee) on Monday with a failed physical designation, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eichenberg spent the entire 2025 season on the reserve/PUP list due to a leg injury that he suffered during the offseason. Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post in January, Eichenberg said that he was unsure whether he would be able to play again. While retirement is certainly on the table, if the 2021 second-rounder can progress enough in his recovery, then he should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to their offensive line. Eichenberg started in 52 of 60 regular-season games since he was drafted.
Liam Eichenberg
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Eichenberg See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips58 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips64 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Eichenberg See More