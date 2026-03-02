Liam Eichenberg headshot

Liam Eichenberg Injury: Let go with failed physical

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Dolphins released Eichenberg (knee) on Monday with a failed physical designation, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eichenberg spent the entire 2025 season on the reserve/PUP list due to a leg injury that he suffered during the offseason. Per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post in January, Eichenberg said that he was unsure whether he would be able to play again. While retirement is certainly on the table, if the 2021 second-rounder can progress enough in his recovery, then he should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to their offensive line. Eichenberg started in 52 of 60 regular-season games since he was drafted.

Liam Eichenberg
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Eichenberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Eichenberg See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
58 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
64 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
65 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago