Liam Eichenberg News: Back with Miami

The Dolphins re-signed Eichenberg to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Eichenberg appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins last season, making 14 starts. He played all 1,036 of his offensive snaps at right guard. Miami signed RG James Daniels in free agency earlier in the week, but both he and Eichenberg have experience along the interior of the offensive line. Fixing the offensive line is a priority for the Dolphins this offseason.