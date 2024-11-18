Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Hits pay dirt in win

Humphrey caught all four of his targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Humphrey's trip to the end zone was his first of the season, while his 52 receiving yards accounted for his highest total of the 2024 campaign. The veteran wideout's playing time, however, dipped in Week 11, earning a 44 percent offensive snap share after playing 59 percent of snaps in Week 10. Though Denver's offense is seemingly finding its way as the season progresses, Humphrey remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes based on his inconsistent usage. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old will look to build upon this performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 12.