Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey headshot

Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Limited production in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Humphrey caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

Humphrey finished the contest tied for the second-most offensive snaps (33) among wide receivers with Troy Franklin, yet he was unable to get much going from a fantasy perspective. Quarterback Bo Nix completed just 16 passes for 164 yards against the Saints, and as the rookie continues to find his footing, its reasonable to expect Denver's pass catchers to put up inconsistent performances. Nonetheless, Humphrey and the Broncos head into a Week 8 matchup against a vulnerable Panthers defense, which could lead to more opportunities for Denver's skill-position players.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News