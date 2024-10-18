Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Limited production in Week 7

Humphrey caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

Humphrey finished the contest tied for the second-most offensive snaps (33) among wide receivers with Troy Franklin, yet he was unable to get much going from a fantasy perspective. Quarterback Bo Nix completed just 16 passes for 164 yards against the Saints, and as the rookie continues to find his footing, its reasonable to expect Denver's pass catchers to put up inconsistent performances. Nonetheless, Humphrey and the Broncos head into a Week 8 matchup against a vulnerable Panthers defense, which could lead to more opportunities for Denver's skill-position players.