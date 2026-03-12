Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Re-ups with Broncos

Denver re-signed Humphrey on Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Humphrey kicked off the 2025 campaign wearing a Giants uniform, but he was poached off New York's practice squad by the Broncos in advance of a Week 11 game against Kansas City and provided the team with depth at wideout behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims down the stretch. Now, heading into his age-28 season, Humphrey appears positioned to reprise a similar reserve role.