Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lil'Jordan Humphrey headshot

Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Two grabs in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Humphrey secured two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Humphrey played a solid 59 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, but Denver's No. 3 receiver was unable to get much going against Kansas City. The 26-year-old has failed to record more at least 50 receiving yards in all but one game so far this season, making him an extremely unreliable option for fantasy purposes. Humphrey should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now