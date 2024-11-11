Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Two grabs in Week 10

Humphrey secured two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Humphrey played a solid 59 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, but Denver's No. 3 receiver was unable to get much going against Kansas City. The 26-year-old has failed to record more at least 50 receiving yards in all but one game so far this season, making him an extremely unreliable option for fantasy purposes. Humphrey should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.