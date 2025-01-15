L.J. Collier News: Career year in 2024

Collier finished the 2024 season with 29 total tackles (13 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 17 games.

Collier had a career year in 2024, setting new career highs in tackles and sacks, while appearing in all 17 games for the first time in his six years in the NFL. The defensive end will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and his 2024 performance will certainly draw the attention of plenty potential suitors.