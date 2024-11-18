L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Likely out at Houston

Coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Sneed (quadriceps) is unlikely to play in Week 12 at Houston, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Callahan's tone Monday was not entirely pessimistic, as he also said Sneed was getting closer to returning to action from the quad issue he picked up in Week 6 versus the Colts. If he does end up sitting out his sixth consecutive game in Week 12 though, his next chance to suit up would come in Week 13 at Washington.