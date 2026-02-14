L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Minimal impact in 2025
Sneed (quadriceps) recorded 26 tackles (18 solo) with three passes defensed across seven games in 2025.
Sneed was expected to become a key part of Tennessee's defense when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract ahead of the 2024 season. Instead, he's combined to appear in only 12 games across two campaigns while failing to record an interception. Sneed missed the Titans' last 10 games of 2025 with a quad injury, and he's very likely to be cut before the new league year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring L'Jarius Sneed See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips42 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips48 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips49 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips55 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips55 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring L'Jarius Sneed See More