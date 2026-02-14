L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Minimal impact in 2025

Sneed (quadriceps) recorded 26 tackles (18 solo) with three passes defensed across seven games in 2025.

Sneed was expected to become a key part of Tennessee's defense when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract ahead of the 2024 season. Instead, he's combined to appear in only 12 games across two campaigns while failing to record an interception. Sneed missed the Titans' last 10 games of 2025 with a quad injury, and he's very likely to be cut before the new league year.