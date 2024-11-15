Fantasy Football
L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Missing another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:11am

Sneed (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sneed will miss his fifth consecutive game and doesn't have a return in clear sight, as he's continued to miss practice this week. His next chance to play will be next Sunday versus Houston. Darrell Baker will continue to start opposite rookie Jarvis Brownlee at cornerback for Tennessee.

