L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Missing another game
Sneed (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sneed will miss his fifth consecutive game and doesn't have a return in clear sight, as he's continued to miss practice this week. His next chance to play will be next Sunday versus Houston. Darrell Baker will continue to start opposite rookie Jarvis Brownlee at cornerback for Tennessee.
