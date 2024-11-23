L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Officially placed on IR

Tennessee placed Sneed (quadriceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The move is now official after it was reported Friday that this would be Tennessee's course of action. In what is shaping up as a lost season for Sneed, he'll now miss at least the next four games after already missing the Titans' previous five contests. Sneed didn't record a single pass breakup or interception in the five games he appeared in to begin the 2024 campaign. Jarvis Brownlee and Darrell Baker figure to handle cornerback duties for Tennessee in the immediate future.