Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Friday that Sneed (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Callahan also explained that the damage to Sneed's quadriceps is worse than it was initially thought to be, which is why it's taking a longer than expected to heal, per Davenport. Expect Darrell Baker to continue seeing increased snaps in the Titans' secondary until Sneed can return to the field.