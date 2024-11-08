L'Jarius Sneed Injury: Out for Week 10
Tennessee ruled out Sneed (quadriceps) for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Sneed will miss his fourth straight game with the injury after he was initially injured in Week 6 versus Indianapolis. Darrell Baker, Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary led the way in snaps at cornerback for the Titans last Sunday against New England.
